Business

BNR official says special pension bill may nearly double at 1.5% of GDP in three years

26 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania pays 0.85% of GDP in special pensions, namely pensions not backed by prior contributions made by the recipients during their activity, and the ratio may reach 1.5% of GDP in two to three years, estimates Eugen Rădulescu, Director, Financial Stability Directorate, National Bank of Romania (BNR).

"In two to three years, we may reach 1.5%, and then it will be increasingly difficult to show that these are not only unacceptable but unbearable budget expenses, unsustainable", said Eugen Rădulescu, in the introduction of the '"Financial stability' conference, Economica.net reported.

He also mentioned that this year Romania must increase military spending from 2% of GDP to 2.5%, adding supplementary pressure on the public budget.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Business

BNR official says special pension bill may nearly double at 1.5% of GDP in three years

26 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania pays 0.85% of GDP in special pensions, namely pensions not backed by prior contributions made by the recipients during their activity, and the ratio may reach 1.5% of GDP in two to three years, estimates Eugen Rădulescu, Director, Financial Stability Directorate, National Bank of Romania (BNR).

"In two to three years, we may reach 1.5%, and then it will be increasingly difficult to show that these are not only unacceptable but unbearable budget expenses, unsustainable", said Eugen Rădulescu, in the introduction of the '"Financial stability' conference, Economica.net reported.

He also mentioned that this year Romania must increase military spending from 2% of GDP to 2.5%, adding supplementary pressure on the public budget.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 January 2023
Events
Romania’s George Enescu Festival: Tickets for the 2023 edition go on sale on February 1
19 January 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sets new liquidity records in 2022 despite volatility and uncertainties
18 January 2023
Business
Romania’s Dacia overtakes Kia, Hyundai, Ford, Fiat, Opel and Citroen, climbs to Top 10 top selling car brands in EU
17 January 2023
Social
2022 was third hottest year on record in Romania, official data says
16 January 2023
Business
Romania’s car production accelerates to new record in 2022
06 January 2023
Macro
High inflation and economic growth or low inflation and recession? Pick your 2023 poison
03 January 2023
Macro
Romania’s economy increasingly complex and set to grow more, Harvard economists say
03 January 2023
Events
Timișoara to host biggest Brâncuși exhibition in Romania in 50 years