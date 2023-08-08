Macro

Romania’s central bank keeps policy rate at 7%, sees fiscal and income policies as major risks

08 August 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

In the meeting of August 7, 2023, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) Board decided to keep the monetary policy rate at 7.00% per annum, “based on the currently available data and assessments, as well as in light of the very elevated uncertainty. ”

The annual inflation rate went down in June to 10.25%, in line with forecasts, from 10.64% in May, amid the faster annual decline in fuel prices and the slower growth in processed food prices.

At the same time, the annual adjusted CORE2 inflation rate continued to decrease gradually, reaching 13.5% in June from 14.6% in March amid stronger disinflationary base effects, falling prices of commodities, primarily agri-food items, and the downward adjustment of short-term inflation expectations.

The updated forecast examined and approved by BNR on August 7 under the quarterly Inflation Report reconfirms the outlook for a further fall in the annual inflation rate over the next two years, on a somewhat higher-than-previously-anticipated path only in the medium segment of the projection horizon. 

Accordingly, the annual inflation rate will drop to single-digit levels at the beginning of 2023 Q3 and near the variation band of the target at the end of the projection horizon.

The fall will continue to be driven by supply-side factors, primarily disinflationary base effects and downward adjustments in some commodity prices, combined with the influences expected to come from the further contraction of excess aggregate demand, albeit at a slower tempo than in the previous projection.

The current inflation outlook is marked by heightened uncertainties, mainly stemming, in the short run, from the temporary cap on the mark-ups on basic food products but especially from the fiscal measures that are expected to be implemented with a view to boosting public revenues.

Nevertheless, major uncertainties and risks are associated with the future fiscal and income policy stance, given the characteristics of the budget execution in the first six months of the year and the recent pay rises in the public sector. Adding to these is the fiscal package likely to be adopted in order to carry on the budget consolidation, whose final configuration is yet unknown.

(Photo: Vlad Ispas/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Macro

Romania’s central bank keeps policy rate at 7%, sees fiscal and income policies as major risks

08 August 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

In the meeting of August 7, 2023, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) Board decided to keep the monetary policy rate at 7.00% per annum, “based on the currently available data and assessments, as well as in light of the very elevated uncertainty. ”

The annual inflation rate went down in June to 10.25%, in line with forecasts, from 10.64% in May, amid the faster annual decline in fuel prices and the slower growth in processed food prices.

At the same time, the annual adjusted CORE2 inflation rate continued to decrease gradually, reaching 13.5% in June from 14.6% in March amid stronger disinflationary base effects, falling prices of commodities, primarily agri-food items, and the downward adjustment of short-term inflation expectations.

The updated forecast examined and approved by BNR on August 7 under the quarterly Inflation Report reconfirms the outlook for a further fall in the annual inflation rate over the next two years, on a somewhat higher-than-previously-anticipated path only in the medium segment of the projection horizon. 

Accordingly, the annual inflation rate will drop to single-digit levels at the beginning of 2023 Q3 and near the variation band of the target at the end of the projection horizon.

The fall will continue to be driven by supply-side factors, primarily disinflationary base effects and downward adjustments in some commodity prices, combined with the influences expected to come from the further contraction of excess aggregate demand, albeit at a slower tempo than in the previous projection.

The current inflation outlook is marked by heightened uncertainties, mainly stemming, in the short run, from the temporary cap on the mark-ups on basic food products but especially from the fiscal measures that are expected to be implemented with a view to boosting public revenues.

Nevertheless, major uncertainties and risks are associated with the future fiscal and income policy stance, given the characteristics of the budget execution in the first six months of the year and the recent pay rises in the public sector. Adding to these is the fiscal package likely to be adopted in order to carry on the budget consolidation, whose final configuration is yet unknown.

(Photo: Vlad Ispas/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 August 2023
Macro
Romania's central bank sees slightly higher inflation and more risks posed by Govt. 's policy
04 August 2023
Justice
Romanian court lifts Tate brothers’ house arrest
01 August 2023
Business
Romania's ruling coalition promises to cut public spending, tax loopholes
31 July 2023
Tech
SAP opens digital innovation hub in Bucharest
31 July 2023
Interviews
Oltenia de sub Munte: The Romanian region aiming to become a UNESCO geopark
26 July 2023
Interviews
“Accept that you’re going to be seen.” A blind Romanian climber’s tale of courage, determination and success
20 July 2023
Events
Coldplay will hold first concert in Bucharest next summer
13 July 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
FTSE Russell and MSCI include Hidroelectrica’s shares in their indices just after BSE debut