Romania's central bank governor considered for honorary citizen of Bucharest

Romania’s National Bank (BNR) governor, Mugur Isarescu, could be awarded the honorary citizenship of the capital city Bucharest, according to a document on the agenda of next week's city council meeting, local Mediafax reported.

Among the merits outlined by the authors of the document, there is Romania's accession to the European Union.

In 2000, upon serving for a year as prime minister, he negotiated with the European Commission and obtained the decision of Romania's accession to the European Union, on January 1, 2007, the authors of the proposal argued. Returning to the central bank in the position of governor, he promoted a monetary and exchange rate policy in support of the sustainable development of the country and ensured the liberalization of the capital account on September 1, 2006, a decision that practically meant the transition to full convertibility of the national currency, the laudatio also shows.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Bnr.ro)