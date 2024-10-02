Macro

Romania's central bank governor: euro adoption only after fiscal consolidation

02 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) does not consider that the objective of joining the single currency system is not feasible before fiscal consolidation, BNR governor Mugur Isarescu said on October 1 while speaking in front of lawmakers at the hearings for a new term at top of the central bank.

Increasing taxation is not feasible ahead of the elections but will be a necessary ingredient of the fiscal consolidation, Isarescu stated. Separately, the FDI companies borrowing from Romania (instead of borrowing indirectly from abroad through parent groups) would diminish the external debt (with a positive impact on the external balance), he added.

Bringing inflation within required limits is an implicit condition not mentioned by the BNR governor.

"The National Bank does not consider that, at the moment, the objective of moving to the eurozone is feasible in a certain perspective because everything depends on how the country will succeed with correct, consistent policies to reduce the public deficit to 3% of GDP. If this can be done in four years, in five years, in seven years, probably it's then when we will have a transition to the euro – not sooner. The things are connected," stated Isarescu, as reported by Economica.net.

He also said that the options to cut the public deficit by rising revenues exist, but depend on the political will. 

"It's about political will, a decision [of rising taxation] definitely cannot be taken in an election year," the BNR governor pointed out.

Mugur Isarescu argued, on the other hand, that companies with foreign capital should be financed from within the country through banks in order to stop borrowing from abroad, adding that the private external debt of Romania reflects, among others, the fact that Dacia borrows partially through Renault.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Romania's central bank governor: euro adoption only after fiscal consolidation

02 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) does not consider that the objective of joining the single currency system is not feasible before fiscal consolidation, BNR governor Mugur Isarescu said on October 1 while speaking in front of lawmakers at the hearings for a new term at top of the central bank.

Increasing taxation is not feasible ahead of the elections but will be a necessary ingredient of the fiscal consolidation, Isarescu stated. Separately, the FDI companies borrowing from Romania (instead of borrowing indirectly from abroad through parent groups) would diminish the external debt (with a positive impact on the external balance), he added.

Bringing inflation within required limits is an implicit condition not mentioned by the BNR governor.

"The National Bank does not consider that, at the moment, the objective of moving to the eurozone is feasible in a certain perspective because everything depends on how the country will succeed with correct, consistent policies to reduce the public deficit to 3% of GDP. If this can be done in four years, in five years, in seven years, probably it's then when we will have a transition to the euro – not sooner. The things are connected," stated Isarescu, as reported by Economica.net.

He also said that the options to cut the public deficit by rising revenues exist, but depend on the political will. 

"It's about political will, a decision [of rising taxation] definitely cannot be taken in an election year," the BNR governor pointed out.

Mugur Isarescu argued, on the other hand, that companies with foreign capital should be financed from within the country through banks in order to stop borrowing from abroad, adding that the private external debt of Romania reflects, among others, the fact that Dacia borrows partially through Renault.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 October 2024
Society
Romanian govt. backs Orthodox Church’s plan to set up school in France, social center in Italy
02 October 2024
Justice
Court orders return of cars confiscated from Tate brothers in Romania
02 October 2024
Real Estate
Iulius brings Jumbo to its EUR 0.5 bln urban reconversion project in Cluj-Napoca
02 October 2024
Transport
Romanian state airline Tarom begins restructuring with aircraft sales, office closures
02 October 2024
Politics
US Ambassador says Romania may join Visa Waiver "sometime in 2025"
02 October 2024
Finance
Romania's central bank governor Isarescu, confirmed for new term, speaks of passing on power to new generation
01 October 2024
Energy
US EXIM approves USD 99 mln loan to support development of small modular reactor in Romania
01 October 2024
Tech
Starlink conducting tests in Romania to boost coverage of satellite internet coverage