Finance

BLIK payment system gets central bank’s authorization to operate in Romania

04 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Board of the National Bank (BNR) authorized on October 1 the operation of the BLIK instant payment system in Romania. It will be administered and operated by BLIK Romania SA and ensure the settlement of e-commerce payment transactions up to RON 50,000, BNR said.

The decision will enable the development of this system in local currency (RON) and open it to Romanian payment service providers, the company said. As a first step, the operator plans to focus on the development of payments in the e-commerce channel.

"The granting of the operating authorization by the BNR is a key step in the development of BLIK in Romania, which is one of the most important markets in the CEE region, especially in terms of e-commerce growth. The dynamic development of the digital sector and the growing popularity of cashless transactions create the perfect conditions for the implementation of a modern payment solution such as BLIK," said Ryszard Drużynski, CEO of BLIK Romania SA.

In Poland, where BLIK has been developed for almost 10 years, payments in the e-commerce channel account for half of all transactions.

To make an online payment via BLIK, users need a phone with internet access and the bank's mobile app. To pay, the user has to generate a six-digit BLIK code in the app, enter it on the shop's website, and confirm the operation on the mobile device.

BLIK is a common mobile payment standard created in 2015 in Poland. Currently, it is actively used by nearly 17 million users.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: BLIK Romania)

Normal
Finance

BLIK payment system gets central bank’s authorization to operate in Romania

04 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Board of the National Bank (BNR) authorized on October 1 the operation of the BLIK instant payment system in Romania. It will be administered and operated by BLIK Romania SA and ensure the settlement of e-commerce payment transactions up to RON 50,000, BNR said.

The decision will enable the development of this system in local currency (RON) and open it to Romanian payment service providers, the company said. As a first step, the operator plans to focus on the development of payments in the e-commerce channel.

"The granting of the operating authorization by the BNR is a key step in the development of BLIK in Romania, which is one of the most important markets in the CEE region, especially in terms of e-commerce growth. The dynamic development of the digital sector and the growing popularity of cashless transactions create the perfect conditions for the implementation of a modern payment solution such as BLIK," said Ryszard Drużynski, CEO of BLIK Romania SA.

In Poland, where BLIK has been developed for almost 10 years, payments in the e-commerce channel account for half of all transactions.

To make an online payment via BLIK, users need a phone with internet access and the bank's mobile app. To pay, the user has to generate a six-digit BLIK code in the app, enter it on the shop's website, and confirm the operation on the mobile device.

BLIK is a common mobile payment standard created in 2015 in Poland. Currently, it is actively used by nearly 17 million users.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: BLIK Romania)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 October 2024
Politics
Romanian presidential hopeful Mircea Geoană in hot water after media investigation alleges associate’s Russian ties
04 October 2024
Society
Dozens of Romanians repatriated from Lebanon due to security concerns
04 October 2024
Defense
Damen shipyard in Romania builds drone aircraft carrier for Portugal
04 October 2024
Culture
US Embassy donates USD 95,000 for wooden church restoration in Romania’s Sighetu Marmației
04 October 2024
Business
Romanian aluminium producer Alro invests EUR 2.7 mn in new facility  
04 October 2024
Business
ROCA Industry's paint maker Evolor opens EUR 3 mln production facility
03 October 2024
Startup
Romania ClimAccelerator: Ten greentech startups selected in the Seed Stage
03 October 2024
Administration
Bucharest City Hall considers allowing pets into public institutions