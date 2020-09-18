Romania's Blue Air bets on winter holiday travellers, announces new flights

The biggest Romanian airline, Blue Air, announced that it would introduce 49 new flights per week from Bucharest to seven destinations, namely Barcelona, Birmingham, Bologna, Glasgow, Madrid, Rome, and Vienna, between December 18, 2020 - January 10, 2021.

The company thus aims to serve Romanians working abroad who avoided traveling during the previous months. Still, the risks generated by the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Europe remain high.

"It is now the time to try to recover the time we could not travel, to find the joy of planning and keeping the traditions that define us - especially during the winter holidays, the most beloved holidays for Romanians," says Oana Petrescu, CEO of Blue Air.

The new flights will be operated temporarily during the 2020-21 Winter Schedule, and the company also plans to introduce them in the regular flight schedule within the 2021 Blue Air Summer Schedule.

The flight schedule includes 9 flights a week to Rome, 7 to Glasgow, Bologna, Vienna, Birmingham and Barcelona, and 5 to Madrid.

Blue Air was severely hit by the restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic and had to cancel most of its flights this spring. As a result, the company was confronted with financial problems and had to ask for state support, which came in the form of guarantees for loans worth over EUR 60 mln.

(Photo source: Facebook/Blue Air)