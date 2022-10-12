Blue Air claims investors agreed to rescue the company

Representatives of the Blue Air airline, quoted by Ziarul Financiar, claim that the talks with the investors are advancing and they have already "accepted all the conditions."

The final answer from the Romanian authorities is still awaited, Blue Air representatives also say - without explaining precisely what the state should agree upon.

Blue Air got a EUR 60 mln rescue aid from Eximbank, with state guarantees, and the loan is currently being paid back by the government. Any agreement with an investor not including full payback of the rescue loan is unlikely to get the endorsement of the state - needed since 75% of the company's shares were used as collateral.

Blue Air's representatives do not mention who the two investors are, but they will be able to publish data about them when the discussions are officially concluded.

"From the point of view of the Blue Air Aviation shareholders, they have accepted absolutely all the conditions, at this moment they are waiting for the final answer of the Romanian authorities", say the representatives of the air company.

(Photo source: Richair/Dreamstime.com)