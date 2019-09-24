British company invests EUR 2 mln in restaurant app developed in Romania

British company Bittwatt Financial Investments has invested EUR 2 million in an app dedicated to restaurants, which was developed by a team of IT specialists in Romania, Economica.net reported.

The app shows its users the special offers of the restaurants in their proximity and allows them to book a table. Users can also choose the option to order the food and pay for it through the app instead of waiting for the waiter.

The app is already available in Romania, where it offers access to over 200 restaurants in Bucharest, and the investors expect to reach at least 100,000 downloads within six months.

The app allows users to see what restaurants offer the dishes they feel like eating, the route to the selected restaurant (by foot or by car), and the time it takes to have the food served.

“I’ve thought the BGourmet app starting from situations I confronted with,” said Christian Hagmann, Country Manager BGourmet.

He says the app allows tourists in a foreign city to enjoy the culinary culture of the place and eliminates the awkward moments of waiting for a waiter to take the order or bring the check.

The app also allows restaurant owners and managers to list their menu and send their offers to the app’s users every day.

Christian Hagmann is a Romanian businessman from Cluj-Napoca best-known for his investments in the energy sector. He is a partner in Bittwatt Financial Investments, an UK-based company that invests in the technology sector.

