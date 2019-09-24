Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 09/24/2019 - 08:35
Business
RO restaurant review platform relaunches as a reservation app after EUR 450,000 investments
24 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Restograf, a Romanian online platform with local restaurant reviews, was recently relaunched as an online reservation app.

The Restograf 2.0 platform has two interfaces, namely a mobile app for clients and an online reservations software for restaurants. The total investment in this project was EUR 450,000.

The app can be downloaded for free from Apple and Google store and allows users to book a table at any of the over 200 restaurants currently available. The reservation confirmation comes instantly through text message and email.

The tool also allows restaurant owners to have real time data about occupancy rates and the number of reservations. Registering a restaurant on the platform is free of charge.

“We had been thinking for some time to invest in an app that would align the market for restaurant reservations in Romania to the latest trends in the world industry. When the opportunity came to take over Restograf, in 2018, we realized this was the brand we needed to launch the app and reservations software,” said Radu Dumitrescu, CEO Restograf.

He added that the app was developed by a team of Romanian programmers and that it would revolutionize the booking process.

“In the classic system, with pen and paper, 30% of the tables remain unoccupied, because there is no automatized system to centralize the reservations and calculate the occupancy rate in real time,” Dumitrescu explained.

The Restograf 2.0 app currently includes 200 restaurants in Bucharest and has been used for more than 10,000 reservations in the first month after launch.

By the end of this year, the app will be available countrywide, in Constanta, Iasi, Brasov, Sibiu, Timisoara and Cluj-Napoca. The owners also plan to expand the business abroad.

(Photo: Restograf.ro)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 09/24/2019 - 08:35
Business
RO restaurant review platform relaunches as a reservation app after EUR 450,000 investments
24 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Restograf, a Romanian online platform with local restaurant reviews, was recently relaunched as an online reservation app.

The Restograf 2.0 platform has two interfaces, namely a mobile app for clients and an online reservations software for restaurants. The total investment in this project was EUR 450,000.

The app can be downloaded for free from Apple and Google store and allows users to book a table at any of the over 200 restaurants currently available. The reservation confirmation comes instantly through text message and email.

The tool also allows restaurant owners to have real time data about occupancy rates and the number of reservations. Registering a restaurant on the platform is free of charge.

“We had been thinking for some time to invest in an app that would align the market for restaurant reservations in Romania to the latest trends in the world industry. When the opportunity came to take over Restograf, in 2018, we realized this was the brand we needed to launch the app and reservations software,” said Radu Dumitrescu, CEO Restograf.

He added that the app was developed by a team of Romanian programmers and that it would revolutionize the booking process.

“In the classic system, with pen and paper, 30% of the tables remain unoccupied, because there is no automatized system to centralize the reservations and calculate the occupancy rate in real time,” Dumitrescu explained.

The Restograf 2.0 app currently includes 200 restaurants in Bucharest and has been used for more than 10,000 reservations in the first month after launch.

By the end of this year, the app will be available countrywide, in Constanta, Iasi, Brasov, Sibiu, Timisoara and Cluj-Napoca. The owners also plan to expand the business abroad.

(Photo: Restograf.ro)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

23 September 2019
Social
Update: Dutch citizen, main suspect for the murder of 11-year-old girl in Romania, reportedly kills himself
23 September 2019
Business
Romanian developer invests EUR 100 mln in two office buildings in downtown Bucharest
20 September 2019
Politics
Court rules former Romanian president collaborated with the Communist secret police
20 September 2019
Entertainment
Watch: Top foreign music videos shot in Romania
16 September 2019
Sports
PM Justin Trudeau thanks Bianca Andreescu’s Romanian parents for immigrating to Canada
20 September 2019
Travel
Romania travel: Bucharest museums to visit with children
13 September 2019
Social
Musical toy makes three Romanian pupils so angry that they vandalize entire school
12 September 2019
Business
Romania faces potential diplomatic conflict with Spain over 21-km highway segment

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40