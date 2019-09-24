RO restaurant review platform relaunches as a reservation app after EUR 450,000 investments

Restograf, a Romanian online platform with local restaurant reviews, was recently relaunched as an online reservation app.

The Restograf 2.0 platform has two interfaces, namely a mobile app for clients and an online reservations software for restaurants. The total investment in this project was EUR 450,000.

The app can be downloaded for free from Apple and Google store and allows users to book a table at any of the over 200 restaurants currently available. The reservation confirmation comes instantly through text message and email.

The tool also allows restaurant owners to have real time data about occupancy rates and the number of reservations. Registering a restaurant on the platform is free of charge.

“We had been thinking for some time to invest in an app that would align the market for restaurant reservations in Romania to the latest trends in the world industry. When the opportunity came to take over Restograf, in 2018, we realized this was the brand we needed to launch the app and reservations software,” said Radu Dumitrescu, CEO Restograf.

He added that the app was developed by a team of Romanian programmers and that it would revolutionize the booking process.

“In the classic system, with pen and paper, 30% of the tables remain unoccupied, because there is no automatized system to centralize the reservations and calculate the occupancy rate in real time,” Dumitrescu explained.

The Restograf 2.0 app currently includes 200 restaurants in Bucharest and has been used for more than 10,000 reservations in the first month after launch.

By the end of this year, the app will be available countrywide, in Constanta, Iasi, Brasov, Sibiu, Timisoara and Cluj-Napoca. The owners also plan to expand the business abroad.

(Photo: Restograf.ro)

