Romanian cybersecurity giant Bitdefender extends partnership with Ferrari

Bitdefender, the global cybersecurity leader born in Romania, announced the extension of its multi-year partnership and collaboration agreement with Scuderia Ferrari HP, the Formula 1 racing division of Ferrari.

Under the renewed agreement, Bitdefender will remain Ferrari’s exclusive global partner in the cybersecurity category and will expand its role through deeper technology integration and increased branding presence on the team’s Formula 1 cars.

“We are pleased to extend our partnership with Bitdefender, a company that shares Ferrari’s values of innovation, excellence and reliability. In a sport where every detail counts, trust is fundamental - and having a partner like Bitdefender by our side allows us to focus fully on our racing activities, knowing that our technology and data are protected by one of the leaders in cybersecurity,” said Lorenzo Giorgetti, Chief Racing Revenue Officer at Ferrari.

The partnership will also see Bitdefender’s branding gain new placements on key safety and technical elements of Ferrari’s Formula 1 car.

Alfonso Fuggetta, Ferrari’s Chief Digital Transformation Officer, said that cybersecurity has become central to performance in modern motorsport. “As our cars and operations become even more connected, cybersecurity is not just a technical necessity but a foundation for innovation and performance,” he said.

Florin Talpeș, co-founder and chief executive officer of Bitdefender, added: “In Formula 1 as in cybersecurity, success is driven by speed, precision, and innovation - and powered by trust.”

Bitdefender became a team partner of Scuderia Ferrari in September 2022. A year later, the collaboration expanded into cybersecurity, with the goal of supporting Ferrari’s security analysts in validating and triaging alerts more efficiently, enhancing threat hunting, and accelerating incident response.

Building on the success of the partnership, Bitdefender said it will continue to strengthen its collaboration on Ferrari’s cybersecurity solutions.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lcva/Dreamstime.com)