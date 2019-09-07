Bill obliging children to provide financial support to parents, withdrawn from Romanian Parliament

The Senate leadership approved on Monday, July 8, the withdrawal from parliamentary procedure of the draft law that obliged working children aged over 18 to provide financial support to parents, stepparents, or grandparents who need such help.

The request to withdraw the project was filed by the initiator, Social Democrat MP Dumitru Gherman, local G4media.ro reported.

A group of dozens of MPs representing the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) submitted this controversial bill to the Senate last week. The legislative project provided that all working children aged over 18 are obliged to provide maintenance and care for their parents who can’t work, are in difficulty and require material support. The sanction provided by the draft law for those who failed to meet these obligations was of up to 3 years in prison.

Prime minister Viorica Dancila said late last week that neither the government nor PSD support this initiative. “There are many legislative initiatives in the Romanian Parliament, but this is not a law to be approved or supported by the Romanian government or by PSD,” she said during a press conference in Galati.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)