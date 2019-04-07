New draft law in Romania obliges children to provide financial support to their parents

A group of dozens of MPs representing the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) submitted to the Senate a draft law that obliges children aged over 18 to provide financial support to the parents who need such help. If this is not possible, than the obligation will come to grandchildren or great grandchildren aged over 18, according to local News.ro.

The bill says that the working children aged over 18 are obliged to provide maintenance and care for their parents who can’t work, are in difficulty and require material support.

“If there is no written contract or testament related to the maintenance of parents who are unfit for work or who are in difficulty and require material support, then the problem of paying the maintenance pension by the children is settled amicably between the parties,” the project reads.

The maintenance will be determined by the court and will take the form of a fixed amount of money to be paid on a monthly basis. However, this monthly maintenance can’t exceed one fifth of the children’s net monthly income.

The stepparents who are unable to work and need material support but can’t receive help from their natural children will be entitled to maintenance from the working stepchildren aged over 18. Also, the grandparents and great grandparents who need financial support are entitled to maintenance from their grandchildren.

The sanction provided by the draft law for those who fail to meet these obligations goes up to 3 years in prison or fines.

