Bucharest bike lane, on Guardian readers' list of ‘world's best and worst cycling infrastructure’

A bicycle lane in Bucharest completely blocked by a tree has been included by The Guardian on a list of ‘world's best and worst cycling infrastructure’.

The list was compiled with the help of the publication’s readers, who submitted photos of bike lanes blocked by bollards and potholes or extremely narrow.

The Bucharest bike lane presented in the article is located close to the Parliament Palace. Earlier this year, a post showing the lane became the most popular in Reddit’s Europe category, Stirileprotv.ro reported.

The Police declared such lanes illegal 7 years ago and they are closed.

The Guardian list can be checked here.

This May, the Romanian Government said it would invest RON 44.5 million (some EUR 9.3 million) in arranging bike lanes on 21 streets in Bucharest, with a total length of 48 km.

(Photo: Pixabay)

