Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 08/13/2019 - 13:02
Social
Survey: One in four Romanian employees struggle to make ends meet
13 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

One out of four employees barely manage with what they earn and borrow money every month to have enough until the next salary, a survey undertaken by online recruitment platform BestJobs revealed.

Over a quarter of those surveyed admitted to not having enough money from their salary from month to month and not being able to save. Moreover, they had to borrow from family and friends until the next salary in order to make ends meet, the survey showed.

Another 27% of respondents said they often found themselves in the position of not having enough money until the next salary and having to borrow, while 26% had to do this sometimes. This happened as half of the respondents earned less than RON 2,500 (EUR 526) net per month, almost a quarter had a salary of up to RON 3,500 (EUR 736) net per month, and the rest earned above this level.

“The fact that the overall financial situation of the employees did not improve at all or even deteriorated over the past year, although the cost of living increased, does not help. Almost 37% of the respondents said they had the same financial situation as last year, while 32% said their financial situation worsened in the past 12 months, while 10% said it registered a major decline,” according to the survey. Only 20.7% reported an improvement of their financial situation in the past year.

At the same time, three out of ten respondents said they customarily use over 45% of their monthly salary to cover debts. Another 25% said they use in between 25% and 45% of the salary to cover accumulated debts, while a third use at most a quarter of their salary for the same purpose.

Although only 12% say they do not have any debts to cover, not everyone manages to save up from one month to another, while those that do save up small amounts. Almost half of the respondents do not save anything, a third save under 10% of what they earn every month and only 11% of the respondents manage to save up to a quarter of their salary.

In order to manage with the monthly salary, Romanians cut back on the travel budget (64% of respondents), from clothing purchases (57.6% of respondents), and from the going out and culture budget (47.8% of respondents). Almost half (47%) of respondents cut back on eating out, while 17.2% on sports, 13.5% on food purchases, 12.7% on health expenses, 8.9% on transport, 7.20% on education (books, courses), and 4.61% on utilities.

Despite financial concerns or worries, those surveyed cannot or will not give up on certain expenses such as the phone subscription (66% of the respondents), the internet subscription (58.2%), the cable TV subscription (41.8%), personal car (23.1%), cigarettes (15.8%), travel (15%), sport (11.2%), clothing (10.9%), and relaxation (8.07%).

The survey was conducted between July 15 and August 5 of this year among 922 internet users.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 08/13/2019 - 13:02
Social
Survey: One in four Romanian employees struggle to make ends meet
13 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

One out of four employees barely manage with what they earn and borrow money every month to have enough until the next salary, a survey undertaken by online recruitment platform BestJobs revealed.

Over a quarter of those surveyed admitted to not having enough money from their salary from month to month and not being able to save. Moreover, they had to borrow from family and friends until the next salary in order to make ends meet, the survey showed.

Another 27% of respondents said they often found themselves in the position of not having enough money until the next salary and having to borrow, while 26% had to do this sometimes. This happened as half of the respondents earned less than RON 2,500 (EUR 526) net per month, almost a quarter had a salary of up to RON 3,500 (EUR 736) net per month, and the rest earned above this level.

“The fact that the overall financial situation of the employees did not improve at all or even deteriorated over the past year, although the cost of living increased, does not help. Almost 37% of the respondents said they had the same financial situation as last year, while 32% said their financial situation worsened in the past 12 months, while 10% said it registered a major decline,” according to the survey. Only 20.7% reported an improvement of their financial situation in the past year.

At the same time, three out of ten respondents said they customarily use over 45% of their monthly salary to cover debts. Another 25% said they use in between 25% and 45% of the salary to cover accumulated debts, while a third use at most a quarter of their salary for the same purpose.

Although only 12% say they do not have any debts to cover, not everyone manages to save up from one month to another, while those that do save up small amounts. Almost half of the respondents do not save anything, a third save under 10% of what they earn every month and only 11% of the respondents manage to save up to a quarter of their salary.

In order to manage with the monthly salary, Romanians cut back on the travel budget (64% of respondents), from clothing purchases (57.6% of respondents), and from the going out and culture budget (47.8% of respondents). Almost half (47%) of respondents cut back on eating out, while 17.2% on sports, 13.5% on food purchases, 12.7% on health expenses, 8.9% on transport, 7.20% on education (books, courses), and 4.61% on utilities.

Despite financial concerns or worries, those surveyed cannot or will not give up on certain expenses such as the phone subscription (66% of the respondents), the internet subscription (58.2%), the cable TV subscription (41.8%), personal car (23.1%), cigarettes (15.8%), travel (15%), sport (11.2%), clothing (10.9%), and relaxation (8.07%).

The survey was conducted between July 15 and August 5 of this year among 922 internet users.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 August 2019
Business
Oracle Romania CEO officially investigated for bribe taking
07 August 2019
Business
Update: Oracle Romania CEO, reportedly targeted by corruption investigation
07 August 2019
Politics
Romanian President Iohannis to meet US President Trump on August 20
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian investigators find first victim’s remains in the woods
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian authorities confirm the murder of 15-year old missing girl
02 August 2019
Politics
Romanian education minister dismissed after controversial remark related to kidnapping case
02 August 2019
Social
Media: Forensic anthropology analysis shows that bones found at murder suspect’s house belong to teenage girl
01 August 2019
Politics
Former health minister to run for mayor in Bucharest

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40