Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 11/08/2019 - 11:41
Culture
Berlin Wall segment can now be seen in Bucharest
08 November 2019
A piece of the Berlin Wall was brought to Bucharest by the “Ion I. C. Brătianu” Institute of Political Sciences and International Relations of the Romanian Academy (ISPRI) and installed in the Academy’s Park in downtown Bucharest.

The unveiling ceremony was organized on Thursday, November 7. Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban, Cord Meier-Klodt, the ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Bucharest, and Emil Hurezeanu, the ambassador of Romania to the Federal Republic of Germany, as well as other personalities of the Romanian academic, cultural, scientific, religious, political and diplomatic life and guests from Germany attended the ceremony.

The wall segment, which is almost four meters high and weighs 3.5 tons, will remain in the courtyard of the Romanian Academy, local Adevarul reported. Thus, Bucharest joins the list of big cities from around the world that have decided to exhibit parts of the Berlin Wall as a sign of the fight for freedom and democracy.

The Berlin Wall fell on November 9, 1989. About a month later, the revolution started in Romania, putting an end to the communist regime in the country.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Normal
40