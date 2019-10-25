Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 10/25/2019 - 10:46
Culture
Romanian Academy to bring Berlin Wall segment to Bucharest
25 October 2019
The “Ion I. C. Brătianu” Institute of Political Sciences and International Relations of the Romanian Academy (ISPRI) will bring a large piece of the Berlin Wall to Bucharest, local Agerpres reported.

The segment will be placed in the courtyard of the Romanian Academy and will be unveiled at 10:00 AM on November 7.

“30 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, the Romanian Academy brings to Bucharest a piece of the famous wall to show everyone that the Romanians were and are an integral part of the anti-communist and pro-European narrative, started in Leipzig/Berlin and ended in Timisoara/Bucharest,” ISPRI director Dan Dungaciu told Agerpres.

He also said that the segment, which is about three meters high and weighs 3.5 tons, has already been acquired. It is an authentic piece, with the original drawings and paint.

The wall segment “will remain in Bucharest, the capital of Romania thus joining the big cities that have a significant and representative piece of the Berlin Wall,” Dungaciu added.

The Romanian Academy Hall will also host a symposium entitled "The Fall of the Berlin Wall and the Romanian Revolution of December 1989.”

The Berlin Wall fell on November 9, 1989. About a month later, the revolution started in Romania, putting an end to the communist regime in the country.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 159603545 © Esebene / Dreamstime.com)

Normal
