Construction works start at EUR 40 mln Bellemonde residential complex north of Bucharest

Bellemonde, a new residential complex in Pipera, north of Bucharest, received the building permit from the Voluntari City Hall. Thus, construction works at the new EUR 40 million project are scheduled to start in June and end in 24 months.

The complex will cover a land area of over 41,000 sqm and will feature 93 villas and 71 apartments. It will include single-family homes, duplexes, townhouses, and individual villas with 2, 3, and 4-room apartments.

“The core of the Bellemonde community is the Society Hub, where residents will benefit from a top-designed lounge space suitable for relaxation and socialization – including a swimming pool, spa, indoor playground for children, and a commercial area with a restaurant, as well as other essential services for a modern lifestyle,” said Victor Terheș, Sales Director of Bellemonde.

The developer is Metav SA, a company that also has other projects such as Belvedere Residences Phase 1 and Phase 2, Zenville, and IQON in its portfolio. The group said a new residential development is planned for another plot of land near Bellemonde, designed to feature multiple amenities, spacious living areas, green spaces, and state-of-the-art technologies.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)