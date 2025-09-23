Bellemonde expands northern Bucharest development with new EUR 25 mln villa project

Bellemonde announced that it launched a new premium residential project in Pipera, northern Bucharest, adding 52 villas through an estimated investment of EUR 25 million. The development, called Bellemonde Privée, will include single-family homes, duplex villas, and townhouses, built on a 25,000 sqm plot across from the existing Bellemonde complex.

About 65% of the total investment is financed through a partnership with Vista Bank.

According to the developer, amenities will feature a multifunctional sports court, landscaped green areas, and an outdoor swimming pool.

The Bellemonde project was launched in June 2024, with construction works for the 164 units starting in September of the same year, following a total investment of over EUR 40 million. The construction of the project’s first phase covers an area of 41,000 sqm, with an estimated delivery timeline of 24 months from the start date.

Bellemonde said work is advancing steadily, with structures and masonry completed, screeds and waterproofing 75% finalized, and joinery works 40% done. Partitioning, external networks, and installations are also in progress.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)