TIFF: Béla Tarr, Maria de Medeiros among guests of film festival taking place in Cluj

Hungarian filmmaker Béla Tarr (in opening photo) is one of the guests of this year’s Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), which is currently taking place in Cluj-Napoca.

He will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at the TIFF Awards Gala. Until then, audiences will have the chance to meet him at the cinema and attend a special masterclass. After a meeting on June 18, during the screening of his debut film Family Nest, the public can meet him at a Q&A session scheduled after the screening of Werckmeister Harmonies on June 19. On June 20, Béla Tarr will attend the screenings of The Turin Horse at Cinema ARTA and Autumn Almanac at Sapientia University. On June 21, he will give a masterclass, where admission is free.

Dozens of other guests are also expected in Cluj for the final days of TIFF. Among them are the Portuguese actress Maria de Medeiros and director Andrei Ujică. Spanish actress Jade Oukid and co-producer and costume designer Nadia Acimi, who were part of the team working on Oliver Laxe’s Sirât, will also be present in Cluj.

Documentary filmmaker Andrei Ujică will host a masterclass on Friday, June 20. Audiences are also invited to a special screening of his latest film, TWST – Things We Said Today, taking place Saturday at Cinema Victoria.

Maria de Medeiros

Maria de Medeiros is best known to wider audiences for her iconic role in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction. Her latest film, A Portuguese Villa (Una Quinta Portuguesa, directed by Avelina Prat), will be shown at TIFF.24 in a special screening. She will also hold a masterclass on Saturday, with free admission.

Several teams behind this year’s newest Romanian productions are also expected at the festival, including those of Kontinental ’25, directed by Radu Jude; The Spruce Forest, directed by Tudor Giurgiu; Comatogen, directed by Igor Cobileanski; and Dad, directed by Lina Vdovîi and Radu Ciorniciuc.

The Closing Gala will take place on Saturday evening, when the festival’s awards will be presented. TIFF.24 will end with the Amadeus LIVE concert and a screening of Sirât, winner of the Jury Prize at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

(Photos: TIFF)

