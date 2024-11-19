BeeFast secures new funding of USD 450,000 for international expansion and the development of its SaaS instant delivery platform

News from Companies

BeeFast, the Romanian tech startup specializing in instant delivery management solutions, announces securing a USD 450,000 investment. The funds will be used to accelerate BeeFast's international expansion and further develop its SaaS (software as a service) platform, which is revolutionizing the way companies manage their ultra-fast delivery fleets.

Amid a consistent and organic increase in demand for last-mile deliveries, BeeFast has developed an innovative SaaS platform designed for companies managing a high volume of rapid delivery orders. The solution provides retailers and service providers — from courier companies to pizzerias and pharmacy chains — with an easy-to-use and scalable platform that offers full control over delivery operations. The platform can be implemented in just a few minutes, with flexible subscription plans ranging from EUR 54 to EUR 999 per month, and customizable options available for clients with complex needs.

"The investment will enable us to quickly expand into international markets and continue developing the most advanced instant delivery infrastructure. We already have demand from Central and Eastern Europe as well as Asia," stated Cristian Grozea, CEO of BeeFast.

BeeFast receives a USD 450,000 investment from Lucian Despoiu, a Romanian entrepreneur with experience in developing digital businesses internationally, and founder of renowned companies such as eJobs, Kondiment, Majoritas, and Skyy Network. Lucian Despoiu's involvement will contribute to the success of BeeFast's expansion into international markets.

"I have complete confidence in the BeeFast team. They are entrepreneurs who are changing the world by finding solutions to the major challenges of the digital economy. The BeeFast team has proven that they can scale quickly, adapt to any situation, and have the energy to turn ideas into reality. That's why I decided to invest: because visionary and determined people like them are the ones who make a difference. In a fast-paced world, BeeFast is building an infrastructure that enables the rapid and smart movement of goods in real time. It's time for deliveries to get this major upgrade," said Lucian Despoiu, BeeFast.

The BeeFast SaaS platform provides real-time visibility and organization of delivery operations through an intuitive dispatcher tailored to the specific requirements of instant deliveries. Additionally, the solution includes a highly flexible pricing module, configurable based on various parameters such as pick-up and drop-off locations, distance traveled, parcel weight, and delivery time. This allows companies to set their prices according to their specific needs and the characteristics of each order.

The platform also includes a comprehensive reporting system that enables the optimization of operations, cost reduction, and the enhancement of the delivery experience for consumers.

"With this funding, we are moving closer to our goal of creating a robust digital infrastructure that supports the growth of companies globally in the digital economy. Lucian Despoiu's expertise in developing international digital businesses undoubtedly adds significant value to our project, accelerating BeeFast's expansion into global markets. Our aim is to revolutionize ultra-fast deliveries with solutions that are easy to use and efficient to implement, enabling businesses to better manage their orders, stay organized, and deliver an improved experience to their customers," added Cristian Grozea.

The funding process was facilitated by a dedicated legal team consisting of Corina Roman, Partner at Baciu Partners, and Constantin Beiu, Partner at Mergeani, Prodan, Beiu & Associates, who provided the necessary legal support to successfully complete the transaction.

About BeeFast

BeeFast, a startup founded by four entrepreneurs at the end of 2019, initially started as a fast delivery solution for B2B and B2C clients. In 2022, it evolved into a scalable and complex SaaS solution for rapid deliveries.

The benefits of using BeeFast SaaS cater to businesses, couriers, and end consumers alike. For businesses, the platform provides real-time visibility into operations — incoming orders, delivery times, couriers assigned, and real-time tracking — alongside data collection and analysis. The solution can be customized, allowing business owners to optimize their operations effectively.

Couriers benefit from a native, user-friendly app that streamlines interactions with end customers and enhances delivery efficiency. Meanwhile, end consumers enjoy real-time tracking and direct access to courier contact information, ensuring a superior shopping experience.

