RO bank BCR lists second "green" bond at local stock exchange BVB

23 June 2022
Banca Comerciala Româna (BCR), a major financial group in Romania part of Erste Bank Group, listed on June 22 a new green bonds issue worth RON 702 mln (EUR 140 mln).

The non-preferential senior green bonds have a maturity of 5 years and an annual fixed rate of 9.079%.

"These offers, in addition to all our similar initiatives, are part of BCR's vision for the sustainable and long-term transformation of the Romanian economy. Investors are increasingly paying attention to the resources they choose to support, and we are pleased to see this concern increasingly present in Romania. It is a sign of responsibility and, at the same time, of confidence in the capital market, even in a difficult international context", stated Sergiu Manea, CEO of BCR.

The new issue of green bonds is in line with the bank's efforts to align with the ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) criteria.

The bonds received a long-term BBB+ rating from the agency rating Fitch.

It is the second issue of green bonds listed by BCR at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), after the first one in October last year, worth RON 500 mln (some EUR 100 mln).

At the same time, the bond issue that started trading on June 22 is the bank's 6th bond issue listed on BVB, the total value of BCR bonds available for trading being over RON 3.7 bln (some EUR 740 mln). 

(Photo: Gabriel Petrescu/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

