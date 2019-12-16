Romania’s second-biggest bank raises RON 600 mln in bond issue

BCR, Romania’s second largest bank, part of Austrian Erste Bank group, has raised RON 600 million (EUR 125 million) through a bond issue that reaches maturity in 2026.
The transaction was registered on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Thursday, December 12, but no other details about it are currently available.
This is the largest bond issue on the Bucharest Stock Exchange in 2019.
BCR sold its bonds to selected investors, through a private placement.
The buyers likely include private pension funds (Pillar II) and mutual investment funds, according to data aggregated by Ziarul Financiar from sources in the capital market.
BCR has not released yet the terms of the bond issue.
(Photo: Shutterstock)
