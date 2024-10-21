BAT celebrates hosting a successful CORESTA Congress 2024

News from Companies

The 2024 CORESTA Congress – the world’s leading conference on tobacco and related product science - was hosted by BAT in Edinburgh from 13 – 17 October.

Danni Tower, BAT’s Group Head of Scientific & Regulatory Affairs, called for greater scientific collaboration to realise the public health opportunity of Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) in her keynote speech.

Today marks the end of the Cooperation Centre for Scientific Research Relative to Tobacco (CORESTA) Congress 2024, which opened on Sunday 13 October at the Edinburgh International Convention Centre and was hosted by BAT. 500 delegates, world leading experts from member and non-membership organisations from over 30 countries, including companies, research institutes, laboratories, associations, and regulatory bodies, gathered in Edinburgh.

This year's congress, focused on the theme of "Advancing Tobacco Harm Reduction through Scientific Collaboration", expands on BAT’s commitments to Build a Smokeless World and create a pathway for hundreds of millions of smokers who would not otherwise quit to transition to smokeless alternatives. The event facilitated international dialogue on best practices in scientific research related to tobacco and nicotine, alongside highlighting research findings and outcomes from CORESTA members. Through discussion and action, the conference will play a vital role in supporting the transition from combustible tobacco to smokefree alternatives.

Opening the event, Group Head of Science & Regulatory Affairs at BAT, Danni Tower, delivered a keynote speech outlining the progress BAT has made in driving forward the THR agenda. BAT’s global team of scientists and R&D experts have played a crucial role in providing the research essential to the development of effective THR policies that can be a gamechanger for public health. Recognising the need to capitalise on the progress made to date and expand understanding and acceptance of THR globally outside industry circles, Danni Tower called for more effective scientific collaboration in critical areas – highlighting BAT’s dedication to sharing and discussing the robust, world-class science behind the concept of THR.

Commenting on the event, Danni Tower said:

“The CORESTA Congress demonstrates the importance of collaboration amongst the entire scientific community to fully realise the public health opportunity of Tobacco Harm Reduction. We are proud to have hosted such an important event and strongly believe that positive global change is possible if all stakeholders recognise the potential of THR.”

“To achieve this, more open conversations like those we have had this week are needed across the scientific and regulatory landscape, which is why we have recently launched Omni™ – Forward Thinking for a Smokeless World – an open, evidence-based platform built on leading scientific research.”

Other keynote speakers at the conference included Derek Yach, Global Health Advocate, who presented on “New generation products require next generation science and regulations”. He concluded:

“Presentations at CORESTA demonstrated scientific advances underway in using new approaches to accelerate Tobacco Harm Reduction. These extend from the use of genomics in agricultural sciences to the development of biomarkers in actual use studies and the application of AI tools to advance our knowledge of causes and effectiveness of interventions. All public health agencies including WHO should engage with CORESTA scientists to accelerate change”.

For BAT, CORESTA is just the latest example of the company’s commitment to creating an environment which delivers the public health benefits of THR across the globe. BAT continues to invest in the development of new, innovative smokeless products, backed by world-class science and high product standards, which will provide the foundations of a Smokeless World.

To find out more information about BAT’s commitment to THR and building A Better Tomorrow™, please visit OmniTM at https://www.asmokelessworld.com.

