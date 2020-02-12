Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 08:10
Business

Banca Transilvania financial group enters voluntary pension market by takeover

02 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's biggest financial group by assets, Banca Transilvania (BT), has entered the voluntary pensions market (Pillar III) by acquiring and integrating the specialized asset management company Certinvest Pensii.

The financial group has notified all of its clients about the opportunity to contribute to the Pensia mea (My Pension) voluntary pension fund.

The fund is managed by BT Pensii, the newest brand of the financial group based in Cluj.

Last year, the BT Group announced its intention to expand its financial services in the field of private pensions through the acquisition of Certinvest Pensii, which manages the Pensia Mea fund. Certinvest Pensii became BT Pensii in February. At that time, it was managing RON 75 million (EUR 15.4 mln) worth of assets and had 9,500 participants in the managed voluntary pension fund. In the meantime, the number of participants has increased to 16,000, and the assets managed reached RON 89 mln (EUR 18.2 mln).

"Our priority is to create a community in which as many active people as possible feel prepared for the future from a financial point of view," said Gabriela Nistor, deputy director of BT.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Bancatransilvania.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 08:07
02 December 2020
Business
VIG enters Romanian private pension market by taking over Aegon in regional deal
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 08:10
Business

Banca Transilvania financial group enters voluntary pension market by takeover

02 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's biggest financial group by assets, Banca Transilvania (BT), has entered the voluntary pensions market (Pillar III) by acquiring and integrating the specialized asset management company Certinvest Pensii.

The financial group has notified all of its clients about the opportunity to contribute to the Pensia mea (My Pension) voluntary pension fund.

The fund is managed by BT Pensii, the newest brand of the financial group based in Cluj.

Last year, the BT Group announced its intention to expand its financial services in the field of private pensions through the acquisition of Certinvest Pensii, which manages the Pensia Mea fund. Certinvest Pensii became BT Pensii in February. At that time, it was managing RON 75 million (EUR 15.4 mln) worth of assets and had 9,500 participants in the managed voluntary pension fund. In the meantime, the number of participants has increased to 16,000, and the assets managed reached RON 89 mln (EUR 18.2 mln).

"Our priority is to create a community in which as many active people as possible feel prepared for the future from a financial point of view," said Gabriela Nistor, deputy director of BT.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Bancatransilvania.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 08:07
02 December 2020
Business
VIG enters Romanian private pension market by taking over Aegon in regional deal
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

30 November 2020
Culture & History
What do Romanians celebrate on December 1?
27 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania – Brian Williams (American): Whenever I'm in Romania, I feel like "I'm home"
30 November 2020
Discover Romania
What are Romanians most proud of? History, traditions, people & more
25 November 2020
Letters
Letters from members - Peninah Zilberman, an Israeli who has discovered her Romanian roots: Missing Romania is an understatement!
24 November 2020
Business
Romania’s wine industry: 550 companies generate revenues of EUR 370 mln per year
30 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
buchARTest: How a group of young people brings color to the streets of Bucharest
19 November 2020
Business
London-based startup looks for financing on Romanian equity crowdfunding platform
23 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - Finbar Murphy (Irishman living in RO): It is a safe country with friendly people and a great climate