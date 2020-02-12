Banca Transilvania financial group enters voluntary pension market by takeover

Romania's biggest financial group by assets, Banca Transilvania (BT), has entered the voluntary pensions market (Pillar III) by acquiring and integrating the specialized asset management company Certinvest Pensii.

The financial group has notified all of its clients about the opportunity to contribute to the Pensia mea (My Pension) voluntary pension fund.

The fund is managed by BT Pensii, the newest brand of the financial group based in Cluj.

Last year, the BT Group announced its intention to expand its financial services in the field of private pensions through the acquisition of Certinvest Pensii, which manages the Pensia Mea fund. Certinvest Pensii became BT Pensii in February. At that time, it was managing RON 75 million (EUR 15.4 mln) worth of assets and had 9,500 participants in the managed voluntary pension fund. In the meantime, the number of participants has increased to 16,000, and the assets managed reached RON 89 mln (EUR 18.2 mln).

"Our priority is to create a community in which as many active people as possible feel prepared for the future from a financial point of view," said Gabriela Nistor, deputy director of BT.

