Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by andreich on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 08:07
Business

VIG enters Romanian private pension market by taking over Aegon in regional deal

02 December 2020
Austrian group Vienna Insurance Group (VIG), active on the Romanian insurance market through Omanisig, Asirom, and BCR Asigurari de Viata, has signed an agreement to buy Dutch insurer Aegon's subsidiaries in Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Turkey.

The deal covers the insurance companies, private pension fund management companies, financial asset management companies, and service companies, with a volume of revenues (premiums) amounting to some EUR 600 million in 2019 and a volume of managed pension funds of some EUR 5 billion.

"In Poland, Romania, and Hungary, we can significantly expand our potential in the field of private pension funds," says Elisabeth Stadler, CEO of Vienna Insurance Group.

Aegon offers mainly health and life insurance in Romania. But it is a significant player in the private pension market. In the Pillar II segment, it manages the fourth largest pension fund in the market by assets - Vital.

Aegon set up the pension fund management company in collaboration with Banca Transilvania, and then took full control of the firm. It subsequently strengthened its position by taking over the fund managed by Eureko.

Aegon currently manages 10% of the total assets of Pillar II of private pensions. At the same time, it operates a voluntary pension fund - Pillar III.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Adobe Stock)

Normal
