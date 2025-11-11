Romania’s Banca Transilvania consolidates leader position, profit up despite banking tax

The net profit of Banca Transilvania, Romania’s largest bank, at the end of September 2025, was RON 2.92 billion (EUR 574 million), 7.9% more than the same period in 2024, a dynamic mainly impacted by the increase of the banking tax, according to the results released on Monday, November 10.

Banca Transilvania financed companies with RON 16 billion (EUR 3.15 billion), and the general population with RON 10.5 billion (EUR 2.07 billion) in the first nine months of the year. Roughly 46% of loans for individuals are real estate/mortgage, and 54% are consumer loans without mortgage or other types of financing for personal needs.

The gross loans/deposits ratio at the bank level exceeded the 65% threshold, +8% over the value from December 2024. At the consolidated level, the gross loans/deposits ratio increased by 5%, reaching 65.9%.

BT’s non‑performing loans ratio, according to the EBA definition, is 2.56% as of September 30, 2025. Net expenses with depreciation adjustments, expected losses for assets, and provisions for other risks and lending commitments at the individual level increased to RON 549.1 million (EUR 108 million), generating a risk cost that remains below 1% (0.72%).

The bank’s operational efficiency improved, reaching 44.26%, an indicator for which the annualized impact of contributions to the Bank Deposit Guarantee Fund, the Resolution Fund, and the turnover tax was considered.

Banca Transilvania’s solvency is 20.28%, with net profit for the first semester incorporated into equity. Customer savings at BT reached RON 161.5 billion (EUR 31.8 billion), +7.1% compared to December 31, 2024, and +13.1% compared to September 2024.

The bank’s net interest income increased by 20.2% compared to the first three quarters of 2024, with quarterly evolution showing a +4.1% increase in Q3 2025.

The number of transactions carried out by individual and corporate clients through all the bank’s channels recorded a significant increase: +18.8% in the first nine months of 2025 compared to the same period of 2024.

“Banca Transilvania has recorded solid business growth, supported by significant investments in technology, network, team, and the bank’s operational foundation, while at the same time surpassing the threshold of EUR 20 billion in net loans. All these, together with the development of BT’s infrastructure, prepare the bank for new stages of growth. The economic environment continues to be challenging, but we remain confident that Romania will return, in the medium term, to economic growth above the European average,” says Ömer Tetik, CEO of BT.

The bank’s total assets reached RON 213.2 billion (EUR 42.0 billion) as of September 30, 2025, +3% compared to December 31, 2024, and +6.7% compared to September 30, 2024. Net loans and leasing receivables reached RON 104.2 billion (EUR 20.5 billion), +8.1% compared to December 31, 2024, and +10.7% compared to September 30, 2024. Consolidated net profit was RON 3.27 billion (EUR 643 million) in the first nine months of the year.

