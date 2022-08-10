Bucharest events: Balkanik Festival returns in September

This year’s edition of the world music festival Balkanik will take place between September 9 and September 11 at Uranus Garden in Bucharest.

The artists who will perform at the event are Onuka (Ukraine), Baba Zula (Turkey), Orange Blossom (France), Bubliczki (Poland), Meszecsinka (Hungary), Taraf Flamenco (Romania-Argentina), Surorile Osoianu (Moldova), Iarba Fiarelor (Romania), alongside a special project by Oriental Session (Romania).

Besides the concerts, the event will also include a crafts fair, performances “at the intersection of East and West, urban and rural,” and various international foods.

At this year’s edition, the festival is also opening a call for amateur photographers, asking them to share family stories and older or newer images. Those who wish to participate are invited to post on Instagram or Facebook a family photo alongside a short story about their grandparents, relatives and close ones from various communities with the hashtags #BakanikIsBack and #BalkanikStories. The organizers will select the photos and stories to be included in an exhibition at the event and on the festival’s website.

Balkanik Festival has aimed since its first edition “to bring together communities, promote inclusion, understanding, and accepting other cultures through music and the arts.”

(Photo: Balkanik Festival Facebook Page)

