Holzstock: Festival in Sibiu county aims to raise funds for refurbishment works at Hosman fortified church

Holzstock Festival is set to take place between August 12 and August 14 in Hosman, a village in the commune of Nocrich, in Sibiu county.

The festival aims to raise funds for refurbishment works on the fortified church in Hosman. With part of the money collected from last year’s ticket sales, half of the roof of the parish house of the fortified church was restored. Another part of the donations came from Sibiu International Marathon.

This year, the festival aims to continue the project and restore the other half as well.

The lineup includes Argatu’ and Moș Martin, Basska, Wildchild, Fittonia, The Mono Jacks, Orkid, Gunshee and Coven Clash.

Besides the concerts, the public can attend various workshops or hike in the area of Hosman village. A camping area for tents is available, as is one for vans.

