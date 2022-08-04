Romania, Bulgaria and Serbia meet in a weekend of eclectic music at the Balkan Jazz Summer Sessions

The Balkan Jazz Summer Sessions are being held this weekend, from August 5 to August 7, in the beautiful Summer Garden of Bragadiru Palace.

During the 3 days of the event, artists from the three participating countries - Romania, Serbia, and Bulgaria - will perform on stage in never-before-heard eclectic collaborations creating unique blends of sound meant to delight the audience.

The program of the Balkan Summer Jazz Sessions is as follows:

On Friday, August 5, starting at 20:30, DJ Vasile, a veteran of Romanian electronic music, will take the stage alongside the Bucharest Jazz Orchestra to play their show Balkan beats & Loud horns.

On the second night, Saturday, August 6, starting at 20:30, Asymmetronica, a Bulgarian band that combines traditional and folk melodies with electronic sounds, will play alongside Romanian soloist and trumpet player Sebastian Burneci.

The last night, August 7, will hold two concerts. The first, which will begin at 19:30 features the Cazanoi Brothers, Cezar and Anatol Cazanoi, who will open the evening with Balkan rhythms and original reworkings of Eastern European themes, together with DJ Costas Ivanov, co-founder, and co-producer of the Temple Invisible duo.

The evening will continue with a concert by Serbian guests Amaro Del, and Balkan Gypsy Storm, who will be showcasing the authentic gypsy music for which they have been known for the last 34 years.

The event, organized under the aegis of The Great Hill Society Club, has the mission to invite musicians from the Balkan area and to offer them a favorable context to present their personal projects with which they have made a name for themselves at the European level, in a relaxed summer atmosphere. The artists are invited to collaborate in new ways, with the aim of creating a unique collective experience, both for the performers and especially for the audience.

The Great Hill Society Club joins together the Godot Theater, the Bucharest Jazz Orchestra, The Great Hill, and BulevART, forming a cultural hub of music, theatre, exhibitions, and good wine at Bragadiru Palace.

Tickets for the Balkan Jazz Summer Sessions are on sale both on the website and on partner platforms Bilete.ro, Iabilet and Eventbook.

More information can be found on the Godot Theater's website, and on the social media pages @teatrulgodot, @palatulbragadiru, @thegreathillsocietyclub & @bucharestjazzorchestra.

maia@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: The Great Hill Society Club)