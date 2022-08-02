The Smida Jazz Festival has prepared a three-day retreat in the beautiful scenery of the Apuseni Mountains near Beliș Lake, during August 19 -21.

This year’s line-up features a diverse selection of artists from all around the world: Nubya Garcia, Kamaal Williams, Chelsea Carmichael, Run Logan Run, and Kutmah (UK), Black Flower (Belgium), Islandman (Turkey), Papatef (France), Svaneborg Kardyb (Denmark), Triorität (Germany), Etceteral (Slovenia), Richard Zalai (Hungary), Torsan.Juan.Bălan (Romania & Venezuela), Mischa Blanos, Heart Cave, Cercul Întreg, Dodo, and Julian M (Romania).

Alongside the music, the festival features all sorts of interesting activities to do during the day:

Nature lovers can explore the wild Pepii Cave, go kayaking on Lake Fântânele, go stand up paddleboarding on the lake, or take part in guided tours in the forests around Smida village.

In the mornings, outdoor yoga sessions will be offered to all those who wish to take a break from the frenetic urban pace and find their center.

Those artistically inclined may take part in the Creative Writing Workshop, run by writer Marius Chivu, whose classes have helped many contemporary writers.

Journalist Codruța Simina will be hosting a workshop on fake news and post-truth, giving participants the necessary tools to navigate their way through the media and the realities of modern life.

Tică Darie, an instrumental person in the Save Roșia Montană campaign and the social entrepreneur behind the Made in Roșia Montana knitwear brand, will be teaching a class on how to build a sustainable economy.

Tickets for this year's edition are priced at EUR 80 for a Festival Pass, and EUR 104 for a Festival & Camping Pass and can be purchased on the official website. Children under 14 have free access as long as they are accompanied by a paying adult. Free access is also offered to anyone who comes to the festival by bike, a reflection of the Smida Jazz Festival’s commitment to environmentally friendly practices:

"Our aim is to become the first totally Green festival in Romania and Central Eastern Europe. With every edition, we take action to reach this objective."

(Photo source: Smida Jazz Festival's Facebook page)