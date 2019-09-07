Lower Baccalaureate pass rate in Romania

The pass rate for this year’s first session of the Baccalaureate exam, including high school graduates from previous promotions, is 67.2%, according to data from the Ministry of Education. By comparison, the overall pass rate last year (including students who graduated high school in previous years) was 69.7%, Edupedu.ro reported.

When taking into account only the graduates who completed high school studies in the 2018-2019 school year and took the exams of the Baccalaureate in the first session (June-July), the pass rate is slightly higher than last year’s – 73.7% in 2019 vs. 72.7% in 2018.

High pass rates were registered in Bucharest’s District 4 – 80.94% and the counties of Cluj (80.71%) and Iasi (76.34%). The overall pass rate in Bucharest was 72.84%.

A total of 136,091 high school graduates registered for the first session of the Baccalaureate, but only 129,166 of them actually took the exams. A total of 177 students got the perfect score – 10, more than last year, when the number stood at 104. Meanwhile, 84 were eliminated from the exam for fraud or attempted fraud, the Education Ministry said. The 84 students will not be able to sign up for the next two sessions of the Baccalaureate.

The high school graduates who were unhappy with the grades were able to file complaints until Monday afternoon, July 8, 16:00. The final results will be released on July 13.

