Only 73% of secondary school graduates pass Romania's national evaluation

Less than three-quarters of the students who participated in the 2019 National Evaluation passed the exam, the Education Ministry announced.

"The general statistical situation reveals that out of the 146,105 candidates sitting for the exam, 106,838 candidates obtained averages greater than or equal to 5 (five)," the Ministry said in a statement.

This means that only 73.12% of the 8th-grade graduates present at the 2019 National Evaluation scored over 5, this being the lowest percentage in the last four years. Last year, 73.5% of the pupils took the exam.

According to the results announced by the ministry before appeals, 429 students got perfect scores (10) at the National Evaluation. The participation rate was 94.2%: 146,105 candidates out of a total of 155,020 8th grade graduates.

