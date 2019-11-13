Spanish firm to refurbish Bacau airport runway in Romania for EUR 30 mln

Spanish construction company FCC Construccion won the tender for modernising the Bacau airport’s runway, in northeastern Romania, for EUR 30 million.

The George Enescu International Airport in Bacau has carried out a large modernization project in recent years for the construction of a new terminal with a minimum capacity of 450 passengers per hour.

The new terminal was commissioned two years ago. Spanish company FCC Construccion has now won a contract to modernize the runway. The project is financed from the European budget (European Regional Development Fund, 85%), state budget (13%), and Bacau County Council (2%).

The modernization project will be completed in 15 months, during which time the runway will be closed to air traffic for 47 calendar days, according to a press release issued by the Bacău County Council.

(Photo source: Facebook/Aeroportul International "George Enescu" Bacau)