Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 11/13/2019 - 09:06
Business
Spanish firm to refurbish Bacau airport runway in Romania for EUR 30 mln
13 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Spanish construction company FCC Construccion won the tender for modernising the Bacau airport’s runway, in northeastern Romania, for EUR 30 million.

The George Enescu International Airport in Bacau has carried out a large modernization project in recent years for the construction of a new terminal with a minimum capacity of 450 passengers per hour.

The new terminal was commissioned two years ago. Spanish company FCC Construccion has now won a contract to modernize the runway. The project is financed from the European budget (European Regional Development Fund, 85%), state budget (13%), and Bacau County Council (2%).

The modernization project will be completed in 15 months, during which time the runway will be closed to air traffic for 47 calendar days, according to a press release issued by the Bacău County Council.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Aeroportul International "George Enescu" Bacau)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 11/13/2019 - 09:06
Business
Spanish firm to refurbish Bacau airport runway in Romania for EUR 30 mln
13 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Spanish construction company FCC Construccion won the tender for modernising the Bacau airport’s runway, in northeastern Romania, for EUR 30 million.

The George Enescu International Airport in Bacau has carried out a large modernization project in recent years for the construction of a new terminal with a minimum capacity of 450 passengers per hour.

The new terminal was commissioned two years ago. Spanish company FCC Construccion has now won a contract to modernize the runway. The project is financed from the European budget (European Regional Development Fund, 85%), state budget (13%), and Bacau County Council (2%).

The modernization project will be completed in 15 months, during which time the runway will be closed to air traffic for 47 calendar days, according to a press release issued by the Bacău County Council.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Aeroportul International "George Enescu" Bacau)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

11 November 2019
Social
Who did the Romanians abroad vote for? Iohannis won in all major communities, except for Netherlands and Denmark
11 November 2019
Politics
USR+PLUS alliance will support president Iohannis in second round of Romania’s presidential elections
11 November 2019
OpEd
Romania presidential elections 2019: Who are the winners and the losers after the first round? - comment
11 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Partial results confirm that incumbent president and former PM move to second round - update
10 November 2019
Politics
Incumbent president thanks Romanians for massive anti-PSD vote in first round victory speech
10 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Exit polls shows incumbent president first followed by former PM, USR leader third, without Diaspora vote
10 November 2019
Social
Romania presidential elections 2019: Update - over 8.68 million Romanians voted in the country
09 November 2019
Letters
Guest post: Three decades after the Fall of the Berlin Wall, Romania sees most notable economic liberalization

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40