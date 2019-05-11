RO Govt. expropriates land for new airport terminal in Bucharest

Romania’s dismissed Government led by Viorica Dancila on November 4 passed the decision on expropriating the land needed for the construction of a new terminal for Bucharest’s Henri Coanda International Airport, announced in a Facebook post the dismissed transport minister, Razvan Cuc, Economica.net reported.

The transport minister announced almost a month ago that the tender for the construction of a new terminal at Otopeni Airport, estimated to cost EUR 700 million, would be launched.

"The airport manager informed me that within three weeks, one month at most, he will file in the public procurement system SICAP the call for the design and execution of the new terminal in Otopeni, worth EUR 700 million," said Cuc in an interview for DC News at that time.

According to Cuc, the money for the investment in the new terminal will come from European Union’s budget and from the budget of the airport company.

He explained that, initially, Otopeni Airport was designed with a capacity of 7 million passengers per year and now it has a traffic of 14 million passengers per year.

