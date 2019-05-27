Romanian university takes part in EU research project on alternative fuels

The Chemical Engineering Department of the Chemistry and Chemical Engineering Faculty of the Babeş-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca is taking part in an EU-wide research project on green fuels, Edupedu.ro reported.

The project is called CONVERGE - CarbON Valorisation in Energy-efficient Green fuels and benefits from a EUR 5 million financing from the European Commission.

The project “will validate an innovative value chain for the production of green biodiesel. The innovative configuration will reduce the total number of unit operations needed to achieve the conversion of secondary biomass and waste stream’s into green biodiesel, while simultaneously producing additional intermediate green refinery products.

The project is coordinated by the Polytechnic University of Milan (Politecnico di Milano). The participating institutions are listed here.

(Photo: Babeş-Bolyai University Facebook Page)

