Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 12/07/2021 - 07:50
Business

RO fertilizer maker Azomures suspends operations forced by high gas price

07 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian fertilizer producer Azomures, with a share of 50% on the local nitrogen-based fertilizers market, took steps to suspend its production during the winter season, particularly in January and February - in response to the rising gas and energy prices, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The employees are not affected, as the company will carry out maintenance operations and will continue the projects already started.

The Ministry of Agriculture estimates that farmers diminishing the use of nitrogenous fertilizers can result in crops lower by up to 30% next year.

"The high price demanded by the methane gas suppliers no longer allows us to remain sustainable. Other industrial platforms have completely shut down or severely curtailed production across Europe as well. The resumption depends on the price of methane gas and its availability in the market," says Harri Kiiski, general manager of Azomures.

Azomures, owned by the trader Ameropa, is the largest individual consumer of gas in Romania, with a share of some 10%

(Photo: Azomures Facebook Page)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 12/07/2021 - 07:50
Business

RO fertilizer maker Azomures suspends operations forced by high gas price

07 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian fertilizer producer Azomures, with a share of 50% on the local nitrogen-based fertilizers market, took steps to suspend its production during the winter season, particularly in January and February - in response to the rising gas and energy prices, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The employees are not affected, as the company will carry out maintenance operations and will continue the projects already started.

The Ministry of Agriculture estimates that farmers diminishing the use of nitrogenous fertilizers can result in crops lower by up to 30% next year.

"The high price demanded by the methane gas suppliers no longer allows us to remain sustainable. Other industrial platforms have completely shut down or severely curtailed production across Europe as well. The resumption depends on the price of methane gas and its availability in the market," says Harri Kiiski, general manager of Azomures.

Azomures, owned by the trader Ameropa, is the largest individual consumer of gas in Romania, with a share of some 10%

(Photo: Azomures Facebook Page)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks