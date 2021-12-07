RO fertilizer maker Azomures suspends operations forced by high gas price

Romanian fertilizer producer Azomures, with a share of 50% on the local nitrogen-based fertilizers market, took steps to suspend its production during the winter season, particularly in January and February - in response to the rising gas and energy prices, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The employees are not affected, as the company will carry out maintenance operations and will continue the projects already started.

The Ministry of Agriculture estimates that farmers diminishing the use of nitrogenous fertilizers can result in crops lower by up to 30% next year.

"The high price demanded by the methane gas suppliers no longer allows us to remain sustainable. Other industrial platforms have completely shut down or severely curtailed production across Europe as well. The resumption depends on the price of methane gas and its availability in the market," says Harri Kiiski, general manager of Azomures.

Azomures, owned by the trader Ameropa, is the largest individual consumer of gas in Romania, with a share of some 10%

(Photo: Azomures Facebook Page)

