Romanian fertilisers maker Azomures suspends operations

21 August 2024

Major fertilisers producer Azomures, the largest natural gas consumer in Romania, suspended operations on subdue demand, according to Economica.net. Higher natural gas prices may have also contributed to the decision.

The price of natural gas traded on spot markets on the Romanian market increased in the first part of August, mainly as a result of fears that the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine will be discontinued due to military operations.

The company delivers the merchandise produced in the last weeks and "is ready at any time to resume operations." 

The company has been operating intermittently in recent years. At the beginning of July 2024, Azomures resumed urea production after this line of business had been closed for two years.

Azomures suspending production turned Romania into a natural gas exporter after its imports rose by 20% y/y in H1.

According to data from the natural gas transport system operator Transgaz, the instant import of natural gas as of August 20 was 6.1 million cubic meters from Bulgaria, while the export was 8 million cubic meters (7.1 million to Hungary and 0.9 million to Moldova). 

At the same time, 8.6 million cubic meters of gas were sent to deposits, which are almost 90% full, while 2.4 million cubic meters were taken out from deposits.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Azomures)

