Romania, Serbia sign MoU for natural gas interconnector

Romania and Serbia concluded on August 5 a memorandum of understanding (MoU) regarding the development of the Recaș–Mokrin natural gas interconnector. This EUR 87mn project would give Serbia access to the BRUA pipeline and connect the two countries’ gas transport grids.

“At the same time, we are working closely to accelerate electricity interconnections, having all the prerequisites for the full completion of the Reșita-Pancevo connection in the first part of 2025,” the press release issued by Romania’s Ministry of Energy reads.

The document was signed by the ministers of Energy from Serbia, Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic, and Romania, Sebastian Burduja. The Romanian minister was accompanied by the general director of Transgaz, the Romanian state-controlled natural gas transport system operator.

The 97-km interconnector will be located mainly (85km) on Romanian territory, where a metering station will also be located.

It should have a bidirectional capacity of 1.2bn cubic meters per year.

The estimated date of commissioning is 2028, according to Transgaz.

At a later stage, the modernization of the Romania-Serbia interconnection for the transport of hydrogen, estimated at EUR 143.8mn, is taken into account. At the moment, the project is under analysis, in the conceptual stage, with a possible completion date of 2040.

(Photo: Sasa Maricic/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com