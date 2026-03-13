Romanian fertilizers maker Azomures reportedly lays off employees as Romgaz takeover lingers

Azomures, the largest producer of chemical fertilisers and one of the largest gas consumers in Romania, controlled by the Swiss group Ameropa, has initiated the collective dismissal procedure, simultaneously with the preservation of the industrial platform in Târgu Mureș, according to Profit.ro.

The initiation of the procedure was announced in a message sent to employees by the CEO of the company and the Ameropa Group, which was leaked to the media.

The plant's management announced that the legal consultation procedure with the union has already been initiated, which opens a period of approximately 45 days before any staff reductions become effective.

"Dear colleagues, I have a difficult announcement to make again. Today we took a significant step towards preserving the Azomureș platform and officially initiated the collective dismissal procedure, informed the Union, and started the legal consultation process in this way," the message sent to employees reportedly reads.

In parallel with the consultation process, Azomureș management reported that discussions with the Romanian authorities and the state-owned company Romgaz continue, in an attempt to find a solution to maintain the industrial capacity of the plant.

"We continue to collaborate constructively with the Romanian authorities and Romgaz to find a credible framework that preserves the operational capacity of Azomureș and, more importantly, our employees and contractors who make the platform work," the internal message also states.

Romgaz previously announced that it had sent a letter to Azomureș informing it of the proposed price range for the acquisition of Azomureș assets, specifying that, if this price range were accepted, the parties could enter into extensive negotiations regarding the terms and conditions of the transaction.

(Photo source: Facebook/Azomures)