Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 05/13/2020 - 08:19
Business
Average net wage in Romania continues growth in March
13 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The average net wage in Romania increased by 7.1% in March compared to the same month last year, to RON 3,294 in March (EUR 680), according to the statistics office INS.

In real terms, the average net wage rose by 3.9%.

Compared to February, the average salary increased by 2.7% in nominal terms or by 2.2% in real terms.

Outstanding annual growth rates occurred in the sectors of fuel refining (+20.8%, nominal terms), printing houses (+23%), paper production (+16.1%), construction materials production, financial intermediation (+12.2% each), electricity and gas distribution (+11.7%) and production of electronics (+11.2%). Meanwhile, the most substantial annual decline in the average net wage was in the sector of media production (-6%).

Month on month, the steepest drop in the average net wage was in the hotel and restaurant sector (-9.9%), as the COVID-19 restrictions severely hit the activity in this sector.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 05/13/2020 - 08:19
Business
Average net wage in Romania continues growth in March
13 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The average net wage in Romania increased by 7.1% in March compared to the same month last year, to RON 3,294 in March (EUR 680), according to the statistics office INS.

In real terms, the average net wage rose by 3.9%.

Compared to February, the average salary increased by 2.7% in nominal terms or by 2.2% in real terms.

Outstanding annual growth rates occurred in the sectors of fuel refining (+20.8%, nominal terms), printing houses (+23%), paper production (+16.1%), construction materials production, financial intermediation (+12.2% each), electricity and gas distribution (+11.7%) and production of electronics (+11.2%). Meanwhile, the most substantial annual decline in the average net wage was in the sector of media production (-6%).

Month on month, the steepest drop in the average net wage was in the hotel and restaurant sector (-9.9%), as the COVID-19 restrictions severely hit the activity in this sector.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

13 May 2020
Business
Deloitte Partner: Pandemic could help Romania become an EU supply chain superhub
13 May 2020
Business
EBRD: Romania’s economy will contract by 4% this year, rebound by 4% in 2021
13 May 2020
OpEd
EBRD comment - Romania and the coronavirus: shock, response and recovery
11 May 2020
Social
Romania makes progress on the suspended railway line that will link Bucharest to its biggest airport
08 May 2020
Social
Ryanair resumes flights from Bucharest to London on May 15
08 May 2020
Business
Watch collection worth over EUR 2 mln on sale at online auction in Romania
08 May 2020
Business
Large hotel operator in Romania prepares to reopen after COVID-19 lockdown: Clients will have the option to clean their rooms
08 May 2020
Social
Bucharest City Hall wants to pay residents who volunteer to get tested for COVID-19