Average net wage in Romania continues growth in March

The average net wage in Romania increased by 7.1% in March compared to the same month last year, to RON 3,294 in March (EUR 680), according to the statistics office INS.

In real terms, the average net wage rose by 3.9%.

Compared to February, the average salary increased by 2.7% in nominal terms or by 2.2% in real terms.

Outstanding annual growth rates occurred in the sectors of fuel refining (+20.8%, nominal terms), printing houses (+23%), paper production (+16.1%), construction materials production, financial intermediation (+12.2% each), electricity and gas distribution (+11.7%) and production of electronics (+11.2%). Meanwhile, the most substantial annual decline in the average net wage was in the sector of media production (-6%).

Month on month, the steepest drop in the average net wage was in the hotel and restaurant sector (-9.9%), as the COVID-19 restrictions severely hit the activity in this sector.

