Poll shows 80% of Romanian firms will still hike wages this year

About 60% of the 160 companies polled by Mercer Marsh Benefits in Romania have already increased wages based on targets agreed for this year, or are about to implement increases.

Another quarter of them, which had decided to raise wages later in the year, are waiting for the economic stabilization, Profit.ro reported. Only 17% of the companies plan to freeze wages this year while 3% consider cutting the wages.

Separately, more than half of the companies polled say they have stopped using their offices, allowing their employees to work from home.

Among the companies that have planned salary increases for the current year, the average wage growth for "Executives" and "Middle Management" is 5.2%, for "Specialists" - 5.3%, and for workers / administrative personnel - 5.8%. The average wage reduction for companies that take this measure into account is 20% for all categories of employees.

Mercer Marsh Benefits conducted between the survey between April 1 and April 10.

