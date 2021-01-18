Survey shows Romanians’ intent to vaccinate against Covid-19

Thirty-five percent of the respondents to an Avangarde survey said they plan to vaccinate against Covid-19, while 30% said they would not, and 27% have not yet decided.

When asked if they were in favor or against vaccination in general, 37% said they were in favor, 27% said they did not take a specific stance or were not interested, 24% said they were against vaccination, and 12% did not know or did not answer.

When asked if they trust the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccines, 37% said they trust them, 39% did not, and 24% did not know or did not answer.

Of those answering the survey, 11% said they were very worried about the Covid-19 pandemic, 48% said they were worried, 27% said they were a little worried, and 13% were not at all worried.

Furthermore, 79% of those surveyed said they were against a total lockdown to protect the population from Covid-19, 17% said they were in favor, and 4% did not know or did not answer.

The survey also showed that 77% of the respondents were in favor of the reopening of schools.

The survey was carried out between January 15 and January 17, among 710 people, through the CATI (phone survey) method. It has an error margin of 3.5%.

(Photo: Maria Kaminska/ Dreamstime)

