Autovit.ro report: Romania’s hybrid and electric car market grows as buyers become more selective

Romania’s market for hybrid and electric cars expanded this summer, with listings and total market value rising, though consumer interest showed signs of slowing as buyers became more selective, according to a report published by Autovit.ro, the country’s largest online car sales platform.

The value of hybrid and electric vehicles listed on the platform between June and August 2025 reached EUR 185.8 million, up 3.5% from EUR 179.6 million a year earlier. Listings rose 7.6% to 5,803 ads, with June marking the sharpest monthly increase of 26.8%.

Toyota remained Romanians’ favorite brand, accounting for 21% of listings, while BMW posted the strongest growth, up 27.9% to 711 ads. Renault and Kia entered the top 10 for the first time.

At the model level, Toyota Corolla climbed to first place in 2025 with a 51% jump in listings.

Plug-in hybrids recorded the fastest growth, with listings up 25% year-on-year, overtaking conventional hybrids and fully electric cars. SUVs remained the preferred body type, making up 56% of ads, while sedans and compact vehicles trailed behind.

Despite a richer supply, total views of electric and hybrid car ads fell sharply, down 37.5% from over 5.3 million in 2024 to 3.3 million this summer, the report also said. Autovit.ro analysts said the decline pointed to a maturing market in which buyers weigh price, range, and charging infrastructure more carefully.

Consumer interest was strongest in vehicles priced between EUR 10,000 and EUR 25,000, which accounted for 45% of transactions and nearly half of all views. Premium models above EUR 40,000 saw weaker demand compared to last year.

“The Autovit.ro analysis confirms a decisive stage in the evolution of Romania’s electric and hybrid vehicle market. We are seeing not only a quantitative increase in supply - with more than 5,800 listings published - but also a remarkable qualitative development, with greater brand diversification and the appearance of new models across different price segments,” said Sorin Bălan, Senior Head of Commercial Operations.

“At the same time, consumer behavior reflects a much more informed and calculated approach: buyers carefully evaluate the price-to-performance ratio, real driving range, and compatibility with the available charging infrastructure. This shift toward a more sophisticated, yet more stable market shows that Romania is approaching European standards in the adoption of electric mobility.”

Autovit.ro, part of the OLX Group, marks its 25th anniversary this year, reporting more than 3 million monthly visitors and over 1,000 partner dealerships.

(Photo source: Mykyta Starychenko/Dreamstime.com)