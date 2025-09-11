Transport

Car sales in Romania up 53% y/y in August, mild-hybrid segment reaches 24%

11 September 2025

New car registrations rose by 52.6% y/y in August 2025, while the electric segment in its widest definition has surged by 74.4% y/y, achieving a market share of 59.9%, according to the association of car producers and importers APIA.

Passenger cars (some 89% of the total market) recorded, in August 2025, a volume of 15,043 units, 52.6%up y/y, Ziarul Financiar reported.

In terms of market share, the SUV segment (+60.6% y/y) leads with 55.1%, followed by the C-Class (+34.6% y/y) with a share of 25.3%, and the B-Class (+86.6%) with a share of 14.2%.

Depending on the type of fuel of registered cars, in August of this year, compared to the similar period in 2024, gasoline engines recorded an increase of 27.8%, reaching a share of 33.4%, while diesel engines recorded an increase of 31%, reaching a share of 6.7%.

As for cars equipped with mild-hybrid engines, they registered, in August 2025, an increase of 55%, reaching a share of 24.2% of the total car market. 

The electrified segment, in its broadest definition, holds, in August 2025, a market share of 59.9%, being the most important segment on the Romanian market.

Fully electric cars hold a 6.3% market share in August 2025, compared to August 2024, when they represented 5%, while plug-in hybrid cars hold a 6.6% market share, compared to August 2024, when they represented 5.9%.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Norastocker/Dreamstime.com)

