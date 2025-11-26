Autonom Services, a mobility services company with bonds listed at the Bucharest Exchange, has entered into a credit facility agreement with a total value of EUR 300 million, with an option to subsequently increase the facility by up to EUR 50 million.

The financing was attracted from a syndicate of banks that included Banca Transilvania, BRD – Groupe Societe Generale, ING Bank NV Amsterdam Bucharest Branch, UniCredit Bank, Raiffeisen Bank, Exim Banca Românească, Banca Comercială Intesa Sanpaolo Romania, and Garanti Bank, as initial lenders.

The credit facilities include a sustainability component. The structure aims to align the financing with the environmental, social, and governance objectives of Autonom Services S.A. by integrating sustainable performance indicators and related mechanisms that encourage continuous improvement of ESG performance, including the introduction of a new indicator compared to the previous sustainability framework.

(Photo source: LinkedIn/Marius Stefan)