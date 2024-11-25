 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Transport

Romanian car rental firm Autonom issues 5-yr EUR 30 mln bonds with 6.14% cupon

25 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian car rental company Autonom has raised EUR 30 million through a new bond issue to be listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The value of the issue, which was overwritten, is EUR 30 million and has a maturity of 5 years, with a fixed annual coupon of 6.14%.

This is Autonom's third bond issue. The first, worth EUR 20 million, was fully returned this year. The second one marked an important moment for the capital market in Romania, being the first sustainability-linked bond in Romania, attracting over EUR 48 million.

The new bond issue is also linked to the company's sustainability goals, including reducing the average carbon emissions of the operational car fleet by 30% by 2028 and, in the long term, by 55% by 2030, according to the strategy published in 2021 and updated this year.

In addition, it introduced a new indicator related to the "People and community" pillar: the share of female representation in management positions, with an objective of increasing it to 46% in 2030.

"Through this bond issue, we reaffirm our commitment to develop a responsible business oriented towards long-term performance and sustainability. Together with our partners, we continue to take concrete steps in reducing the impact on the environment while simultaneously adding more and more economic value. The size and diversity of the investors present in this financing round confirm our business vision with a positive impact on society," said Dan Ștefan, co-founder of Autonomy, quoted by Economedia.ro.

The company reported in the first half of 2024 operating revenues of almost RON 400 million (EUR 80 million), up 13%, and a net profit of RON 18.8 million, 53% higher compared to the same period of the previous year.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: LinkedIn/Marius Stefan)

Normal
Transport

Romanian car rental firm Autonom issues 5-yr EUR 30 mln bonds with 6.14% cupon

25 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian car rental company Autonom has raised EUR 30 million through a new bond issue to be listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The value of the issue, which was overwritten, is EUR 30 million and has a maturity of 5 years, with a fixed annual coupon of 6.14%.

This is Autonom's third bond issue. The first, worth EUR 20 million, was fully returned this year. The second one marked an important moment for the capital market in Romania, being the first sustainability-linked bond in Romania, attracting over EUR 48 million.

The new bond issue is also linked to the company's sustainability goals, including reducing the average carbon emissions of the operational car fleet by 30% by 2028 and, in the long term, by 55% by 2030, according to the strategy published in 2021 and updated this year.

In addition, it introduced a new indicator related to the "People and community" pillar: the share of female representation in management positions, with an objective of increasing it to 46% in 2030.

"Through this bond issue, we reaffirm our commitment to develop a responsible business oriented towards long-term performance and sustainability. Together with our partners, we continue to take concrete steps in reducing the impact on the environment while simultaneously adding more and more economic value. The size and diversity of the investors present in this financing round confirm our business vision with a positive impact on society," said Dan Ștefan, co-founder of Autonomy, quoted by Economedia.ro.

The company reported in the first half of 2024 operating revenues of almost RON 400 million (EUR 80 million), up 13%, and a net profit of RON 18.8 million, 53% higher compared to the same period of the previous year.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: LinkedIn/Marius Stefan)

Normal

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 November 2024
Politics
Marcel Ciolacu resigns as leader of Romania’s Social Democrats after presidential defeat, Liberal leadership also under pressure
25 November 2024
Politics
Referendum initiated by Bucharest mayor passes with ease
25 November 2024
Business
Bucharest’s Calea Victoriei climbs to 38th in global ranking of most expensive commercial streets
25 November 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian state bank CEC raises EUR 300 mln with new FX bond
25 November 2024
Politics
Who is Călin Georgescu, the surprise lead in Romania’s presidential elections?
25 November 2024
Politics
UPDATE - Romania presidential elections 2024: Huge shock in the first round as nationalist independent candidate Calin Georgescu wins first round. PM Marcel Ciolacu narrowly surpassed by reformist leader Elena Lasconi
24 November 2024
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2024: First exit polls show PM first, USR's Elena Lasconi second
22 November 2024
Entertainment
Grandmother from southern Romania stars in new Nosferatu movie