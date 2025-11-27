Developer Nusco announced on Thursday, November 27, that it has obtained the construction permit for Phase III of the Nusco City project, which will continue the development of one of the largest urban revitalization projects in Bucharest. Mirroring Phase II, this stage will consist of seven buildings with an estimated investment of over EUR 150 million.

Phase III of Nusco City comprises 836 apartments, 1,063 underground parking spaces, 1,600 square meters of commercial space, and a large interior courtyard. The development also continues the development of the tiny forest concept, which began in Phase II.

In total, Nusco City will feature a total green space of over 36,000 square meters, with more than 1,553 trees, 24,309 shrubs, and over 3,700 perennial plants and ornamental grasses. Specially designed green areas have been created with the expertise of the University of Agricultural Sciences and the Faculty of Horticulture, Department of Landscape Architecture, Biodiversity, and Ornamental Horticulture.

Construction has already begun, with an expected completion date by the end of 2029.

“This phase also marks the start of the development of the first Hyatt hotel unit in Romania, as well as the beginning of the construction of the first Medicana hospital in Romania,” said Michele Nusco, CEO of Nusco.

Nusco City was launched in the winter of 2020 and delivered its first phase to the community in Q2 2023, with 622 new residences. The second phase of the Nusco City urban regeneration project includes seven buildings with a total of 828 apartments and 1,033 underground parking spaces (double studios, two, three, and four-bedroom apartments, and exclusive duplexes), covering an area of 23,662 square meters.

The first three blocks of this phase are set to be delivered later this year (with 340 units and 447 parking spaces), while the next four buildings (with 488 apartments and 586 parking spaces) are under construction, with a completion deadline in the first half of 2026.

Spanning 23 hectares on the site of the former Pipera platform, Nusco City will accommodate a total of over 4,000 apartments, parks, tiny forests, green areas, and infrastructure, covering approximately 40% of the entire project area, along with educational units, a hospital, a hotel, dedicated commercial spaces, and office zones.

