HILS Development to invest EUR 200 mln in new 2,700-apartment project in northern Bucharest

HILS Development has announced a EUR 200 million investment in a new large-scale mixed-use residential project in northern Bucharest, marking the company’s expansion into one of the capital’s most dynamic growth areas. The development, called HILS Nord, will span 10 hectares near Lake Șaulei and feature 2,705 apartments alongside green spaces, retail areas, and other facilities.

The mixed-use development will be fully electric, nZEB-compliant, and pre-certified Green Homes, with full completion targeted for 2032, the company said.

Phase 1, now under construction and scheduled for delivery in 2028, includes 1,200 apartments, 1,440 parking spaces, and more than 11,000 sqm of landscaped green areas, including a 5,000 sqm community park with an amphitheater and lake views.

HILS Nord’s design incorporates photovoltaic panels, air-to-water heat pumps, underfloor heating, and energy-efficient facades, with buildings arranged between 2 and 11 floors.

Future phases will add commercial spaces and further amenities to support what the company describes as a “modern and balanced lifestyle.”

The development follows the company’s previous projects in the east and south of the capital, including HILS Pallady, HILS Splai, and HILS Republica.

With more than 12,000 homes delivered in its 20 years of activity, HILS Development remains one of the leading players in Bucharest’s residential and mixed-use market. The company was founded by entrepreneur Ionuț Negoiță.

(Photo source: press release)