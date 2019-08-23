Romania's road company auctions construction of 4th section of Pitesti-Craiova expressway

The 4th section of Craiova - Pitești expressway, about 32 km long, was auctioned again by the national road company CNAIR, after the previous tender launched in 2017 was canceled in court, Hotnews.ro reported.

The section stretches from Pitesti (linking to Bucharest-Pitesti highway) to the border with Olt County. The estimated value of the contract is about EUR 200 million, and the term of completion includes 12 months for design and 24 months for execution.

The 1st and 2nd sections were already auctioned, with the 3rd section to be auctioned in the future as the previous auction was also canceled in court.

The 1st section (17.7 km) will be built by Tirrena Scavi of Italy for about EUR 76 million, and the 2nd section (39.85 km), which will bypass the cities of Balș and Slatina, will be built by the association SA&PE Construct SRL, Shipping UMB SRL, Tehnostrade SRL and Consitrans SRL for about EUR 309 million. All the three contracts have a term of 12 months for design and then 24 months for execution.

The Pitesti-Craiova expressway has been highly demanded by U.S. carmaker Ford, which has made significant investments in recent years at its local car and engine factory in Craiova.

