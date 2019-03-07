Romanian minister assures Craiova - Pitesti expressway will be completed before deadline

Romanian transport minister Razvan Cuc, after inspecting the state of the works at Craiova - Pitesti expressway, assured that the project will be completed “before the deadline”, which is set for the end of the year 2021, Economica.net reported.

He could not confirm, though, whether the ring road around Bals -- one of the biggest bottleneck along the route, will be ready by the end of the year as initially promised on May 22.

The contracts for two out of the four segments of the expressway (57km out of the total of 121km) were signed last December and the constructors were given 12 months for design and 24 months for execution. The tender for the other two segments was cancelled and is in limbo. Some of the contractors for the first two segments already moved to the execution stage, Cuc stressed, while the others wait for the permits from the government.

The comments of minister Cuc addressed concerns expressed by Ford Romania CEO Ian Pearson, who supervises the launch into production of a new model at group’s production facility located in Craiova this year. Company’s activity is likely to expand significantly as a result.

Minister Cuc said that he approached Pearson and claims that he addressed part of his concerns. As regards to the specific problem of the ring road around Bals town, which Pearson highlighted, the ministry said in a press release that a smart traffic lights system will be set in place.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Transporturilor Romania)